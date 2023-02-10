Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.67. 1,658,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,621,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CL King cut Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 838,060 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $16,264,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 922,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 473,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 349,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Further Reading

