Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on March 31st

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$68.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 91,248.00. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$71.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.68. The firm has a market cap of C$40.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.86.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

