BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,132 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14,357.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 31,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.2% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 21,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MQT opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

