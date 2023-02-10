Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,576,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,530,000 after buying an additional 2,711,439 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,038,000 after buying an additional 2,199,575 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,385,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after buying an additional 659,078 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.