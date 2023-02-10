Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,029. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EXP opened at $144.31 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.