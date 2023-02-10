Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,183 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $50.00 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

