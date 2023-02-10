Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,615,000 after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,565 shares of company stock worth $3,497,603 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $32.44 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

