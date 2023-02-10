Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,411,000 after acquiring an additional 632,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,332,000 after acquiring an additional 618,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $117.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.