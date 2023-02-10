Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $310.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.97.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

