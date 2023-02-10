Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 689,497 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,930.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 601,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 597,013 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $88,414,000 after purchasing an additional 587,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 88.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 518,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.1 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.