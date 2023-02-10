Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.86 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM opened at $55.57 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

