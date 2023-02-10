KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after buying an additional 834,564 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,125,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,773,000 after purchasing an additional 205,284 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.55 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

