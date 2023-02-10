Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169,402 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

