IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 615.4% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 75,470 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,355,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,433,000 after buying an additional 396,874 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IDLV stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

