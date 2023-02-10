Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 138,854 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,854 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.22% of Kforce worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,245,000 after purchasing an additional 43,549 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5,905.3% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,935,000 after buying an additional 1,186,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kforce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,674,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of KFRC opened at $58.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.92. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $78.15.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.51 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFRC. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.