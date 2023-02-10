Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 262,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,152,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.29% of National Fuel Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 398.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 487,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 390,092 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 130.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after buying an additional 152,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.