IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $167.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.09. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.56 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.