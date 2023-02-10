IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,355,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 396,874 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 438,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 302,594 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $27.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.