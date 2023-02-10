Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.79.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $136.52 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $143.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average of $121.72.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $44,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $279,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,703,337.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,887 shares of company stock worth $8,794,165. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

