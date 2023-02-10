Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 105.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

