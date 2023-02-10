Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.
Aviat Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $405.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $39.80.
About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
