Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $405.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

About Aviat Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

