The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

HAIN stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAIN. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after buying an additional 403,024 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after buying an additional 167,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after buying an additional 62,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

