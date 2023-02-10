PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) EVP Sells $28,576.08 in Stock

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $28,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jaya Goyal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Jaya Goyal sold 644 shares of PepGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $10,948.00.

PepGen stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. PepGen Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. On average, analysts forecast that PepGen Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEPG. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of PepGen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PepGen by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PepGen by 36.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 32,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PepGen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepGen in the third quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepGen by 17.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 343,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 50,210 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

