FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, RTT News reports. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.93. FOX has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Institutional Trading of FOX

FOX Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,056,000 after buying an additional 506,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,326,000 after purchasing an additional 230,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 22.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 760,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 138,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth about $4,443,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

