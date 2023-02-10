FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, RTT News reports. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.
FOX Price Performance
FOX stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.93. FOX has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $40.91.
FOX Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.
Institutional Trading of FOX
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FOX (FOX)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.