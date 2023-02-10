Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91, RTT News reports. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-7.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$7.40 EPS.
Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %
FISV opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.28. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fiserv
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiserv (FISV)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.