Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.565 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$53.62 on Friday. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$65.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.50.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortis to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.92.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

