Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lowered by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,245 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,017,000 after buying an additional 592,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $132.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.64.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

