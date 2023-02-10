USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 73,970 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,970 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sirius XM by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Down 4.4 %

SIRI opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.