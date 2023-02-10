Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Lessened by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,570,000 after purchasing an additional 170,639 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 158,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $180.91 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

