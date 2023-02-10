USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,312,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,367,733,000 after acquiring an additional 90,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,327,000 after acquiring an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,363,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $435.99 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $412.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,367. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.