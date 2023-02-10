Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,144 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.4 %

FNV stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.88.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

