USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 22,273 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,273 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

