TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. Susquehanna downgraded TFI International from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Desjardins cut their price objective on TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE TFII opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.06. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $126.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.