Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wolfe Research from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.68.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

