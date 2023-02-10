Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $79.90 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,291,000 after acquiring an additional 149,718 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,802,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,106,000 after acquiring an additional 300,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

