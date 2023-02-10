FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued on Sunday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $28.86 for the year. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.44 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th.

NYSE:ABG opened at $231.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $6,775,133. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

