Insider Selling: Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Vice Chairman Sells $14,809,337.62 in Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $235.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

