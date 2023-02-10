BellRing Brands’ (BRBR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BRBR opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.