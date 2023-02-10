Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPR. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

