Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 396,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 103,483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.