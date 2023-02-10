Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.98. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 32.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Biocept will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Biocept worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Featured Articles

