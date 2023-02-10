IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Raised to $600.00 at Atlantic Securities

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Atlantic Securities from $470.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $514.75.

Shares of IDXX opened at $486.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.53 and a 200 day moving average of $397.35.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,046.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

