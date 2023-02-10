Revolve Group’s (RVLV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.88.
Revolve Group Stock Performance
RVLV opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
