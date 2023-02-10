Atreca’s (BCEL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atreca’s FY2027 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Atreca from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atreca has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Atreca has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 2,858.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 381,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atreca by 53.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth $460,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atreca by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 77,798 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

