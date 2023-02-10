Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PINS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $14,769,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.