Rosenblatt Securities Raises onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $95.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.44.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in onsemi by 12.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,637,000 after buying an additional 861,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 188.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after buying an additional 2,163,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

