Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT Raised to $30.00 at SVB Leerink

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

DCPH stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80.

Insider Activity at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The business had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,924,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 128,397 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.