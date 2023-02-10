Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $291.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $287.00 to $291.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.13.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $246.16 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $258.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.41.

Insider Activity

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,811 shares of company stock valued at $16,469,299. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.