HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.06. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 387.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

