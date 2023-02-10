Context Therapeutics’ (CNTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Context Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Context Therapeutics stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.79.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
