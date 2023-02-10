Context Therapeutics’ (CNTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Context Therapeutics stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

About Context Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

